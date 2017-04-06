Tom Verducci On Francisco Lindor: “Anybody Who’s This Good, This Early, Is In That Conversation” As A Future Hall Of Famer

Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci joined Bull & Fox to talk about Francisco Lindor’s potential with so much success this early, the underrated success of Corey Kluber over the last few seasons, the Royals and Marlins locker rooms dealing with tragedy, why he thinks the Indians and Red Sox will meet again to decide the American League, the experience of the 2016 World Series and his book, “The Cubs Way: The Zen of Building The Best Team in Baseball and Breaking The Curse“.
Tom Verducci On Francisco Lindor: “Anybody Who’s This Good, This Early, Is In That Conversation” As A Future Hall Of FamerApril 6, 2017 5:47 PM
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 05: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians misses the tag on Joey Gallo #13 of the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)