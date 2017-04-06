Tom Verducci On Francisco Lindor: “Anybody Who’s This Good, This Early, Is In That Conversation” As A Future Hall Of Famer

April 6, 2017
Cleveland Indians, MLB

Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci joined Bull & Fox to talk about Francisco Lindor’s potential with so much success this early, the underrated success of Corey Kluber over the last few seasons, the Royals and Marlins locker rooms dealing with tragedy, why he thinks the Indians and Red Sox will meet again to decide the American League, the experience of the 2016 World Series and his book, “The Cubs Way: The Zen of Building The Best Team in Baseball and Breaking The Curse“.

