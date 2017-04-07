Browns 2017 Muni Lot Draft Party Tickets On Sale Now

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns will hold their official draft party in the Muni Lot as a tailgate party from 5:30 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 27th. That’s the date of the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Browns currently hold the first overall pick and the No. 12 pick in the first round.

Read Daryl Ruiter’s article on the details of the tailgate event that night here.

Tickets are on sale now!

Click this link to get your tickets for the 2017 Draft Browns Tailgate. The tickets are free of charge; maximum six tickets per account.

Here is additional ticket information from the Browns:

Q: Do you need a ticket to attend the 2017 Draft Tailgate?

A: Yes! Tickets will go live to the general public beginning on Thursday, April 6th at 10:00 AM ET. If you’re a season ticket member, check your email for a special pre-registration code.

Q: How much do the 2017 Draft Tailgate tickets cost?

A: Tickets are free.

Q: Do I need to bring my ticket to the 2017 Draft Tailgate?

A: Yes, a mobile or physical ticket is required to gain entry into the 2017 Draft Tailgate.

Q: What time do gates open for the 2017 Draft Tailgate?

A: Gates open at 4:00 PM for vehicles. The tailgate begins at 5:30 PM.

Q: Where do I park for the 2017 Draft Tailgate?

A: We encourage you to park your vehicle at the Muni Lot and help create the game day atmosphere! Space is limited to the first 650 vehicles but there are also several additional lots surrounding the Muni Lot, that are within walking distance and can be found on ClevelandBrowns.com.

Q: Where do I enter the 2017 Draft Tailgate?

Fans who park in the Muni Lot may best access the 2017 Draft Tailgate through the entrance located in the middle of the parking lot nearer the west side (walk toward FirstEnergy Stadium). Fans who park in other locations will be able to access this entrance, as well as an additional location at the northwest corner of the Muni Lot (nearest FirstEnergy Stadium).

Q: What items are allowed to be brought into the 2017 Draft Tailgate?

A: Fans are able to bring food and non-alcoholic beverages into the 2017 Draft Tailgate. Alcoholic beverages purchased within the ticketed event space may not be taken out of the area. Fans will also be able to tailgate within the main parking area of the Muni Lot. Standard City Muni Lot tailgate policies and regulations will be in place within the lot.

