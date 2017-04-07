Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue Mum On Tristan Thompson’s Sprained Thumb

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – If Hogan’s Heroes ever gets a reboot, Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue would be the perfect person to cast as Sergeant Schultz.

Lue wouldn’t say a word about Tristan Thompson’s sprained right thumb other than, “I don’t know” prior to Friday night’s game with the Atlanta Hawks.

Is there an update on Thompson? I don’t know? What’s the severity of the injury? I don’t know. If this were a playoff game could he or would he play? I don’t know.

You get the gist.

Lue did say that Thompson, who suffered the injury in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 122-102 double-overtime win over Indiana, will be re-evaluated in the coming days and what happens with him going forward will be determined then.

Channing Frye will continue to start in place of Thompson because Lue likes the extra spacing Frye gives the other starting 4 on the floor.

No Rest Yet – Lue hopes that he’ll be able to give LeBron James and Kyrie Irving some time off before the playoffs begin but the 2 will play their normal minutes until the Cavs clinch the No. 1 seed or their playoff seeding is determined.

Shorthanded Hawks – Atlanta, tied for the fifth seed in the East with Milwaukee at 40-38, is shorthanded Friday night.

Kent Bazemore (right knee bone bruise), Paul Milsap (left knee synovitis) and Thabo Sefolosha (right groin strain) and Dwight Howard (rest) are all listed as out for for the Hawks Friday night.