Doug Lesmerises: I’m Still Not Sure On Garrett, Would Take A QB If At No. 1 If The Browns Are In Love

Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com joined The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima with the latest in Cleveland sports. Doug talked about Joe Mixon, If Hue should get a free pass this year and if LeBron should choose rest over legacy.
Doug Lesmerises: I’m Still Not Sure On Garrett, Would Take A QB If At No. 1 If The Browns Are In LoveApril 7, 2017 9:36 AM
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 04: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of Clemson throws during a passing drill on day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)