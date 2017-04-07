Doug Lesmerises: I’m Still Not Sure On Garrett, Would Take A QB If At No. 1 If The Browns Are In Love

April 7, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland.com, DeShaun Watson, Doug Lesmerises, Hue Jackson, Jimmy Haslam, joe Mixon, LeBron James, Mitchell Trubisky, Myles Garrett, Patrick Mahomes

Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com joined The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima with the latest in Cleveland sports.  Doug talked about Joe Mixon, If Hue should get a free pass this year and if LeBron should choose rest over legacy.
