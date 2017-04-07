Five Things To Know For The Cleveland Indians’ Home Opener

April 11th, 2017.

They day we’ve been looking forward to since November 2nd, the Indians’ return to Progressive Field.

Sure, baseball has already begun and we kicked the season off with a big W, but nothing beats the Home Opener in Cleveland.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Parking is expensive.

There’s really no way around that one, we just have to face it. Sure, seeing the triple-digit parking cost is kind of nauseating, but think of it like this: the demand is there. People are coming downtown to support our team and our restaurants and that’s exciting.

So, what are our options?

If you don’t have a parking pass for a lot downtown through work, we vote skipping driving all together. And, whether or not you plan to partake in drinking, Uber and Lyft are fantastic alternatives that will save you money (and will keep you safe).

However, the RTA, while it will be crowded, will be your best friend. Just plan to head to the rapid or bus stop early to get a good parking spot and to avoid the lines. First time riding the RTA? Have no fear, it’s easy. Click here to learn more.

2. If you’re not decked out in Tribe colors, you’re going to feel silly.

Luckily there is no shortage of Cleveland t-shirt companies. Shops like GV Artwork, CLE Clothing Co. and Fresh Brewed Tees are just some of the great spots you can purchase local and unique merchandise. Rally House in Parma and, of course, the Indians Team Shop are perfect if you’re looking to support certain players by sporting their jerseys.

3. Charge your phone and free up your storage space.

The two worst notifications in the world: low battery, full storage. Between running into people you haven’t seen since last season to seeing Slider & the squad roaming the streets, you’re going to want to take a lot of pictures.

4. You should come downtown hungry.

Whether or not you’re going to the game, the dining options downtown seem endless — and they’re all so unique!

Expect a crowd if you’re going to hit up East 4th Street for places such as Mabel’s BBQ or The Corner Alley. (Well, expect a crowd everywhere because it’s the Home Opener, duh.)

As for dining at Progressive Field, let’s just say you will have a *really* hard time deciding what you want. Want a classic hot dog? You’ve got it. Want one with fruit loops? That can be yours, too. Yea, safe to say, they have everything. Read more here.



5. Heading to the game? Get to Progressive Field early.

There are a LOT of amazing things taking place before the game starts on Tuesday and, trust us, you won’t want to miss them.

Get there at 3 PM to enjoy every second of the pregame ceremony which will celebrate the team’s American League Championship. We’re talking rings, flags and tons of happy-tears (bring Kleenex).

The Cleveland Orchestra string section will be performing the national anthem and will be followed by a US Air Force F-16 flyover, helping to honor all branches of the military. Cleveland legends Jim Thome, Austin Carr and Jim Brown will be tossing out the first pitches.