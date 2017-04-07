Kyrie Irving Says He Continues To Play With Pain In Surgically Repaired Left Knee

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Kyrie Irving’s left knee might be healed and in 1 piece, but it still hurts.

Following Friday night’s 114-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Irving revealed that he continues to play with pain.

“It’s never easy – even the year after – just to realize that you have plates and screws in your knee and stuff like that,” Irving said. “I don’t want it to feel sore anymore but it’s just the realization of it. I’m doing everything possible to take care of my body. I have a clear conscience about that but also understand that sometimes it’s going to hurt and I gotta be able to deal with it.”

Irving broke his left patella during Game 2 of the 2015 NBA Finals on June 6, 2015 and underwent surgery shortly after.

Although he’s fully healed, it continues to bother him nearly 2 years later.

“I had a great chance to play at a high level today and then after halftime it just f—ing flared up,” Irving said.

Irving headed to the locker room late in the third quarter before jogging out to start the fourth Friday night after it stiffened up on him.

“Yesterday [Thursday] was just a terrible day for me and my knee,” Irving said. “But I did everything possible just to recover. I came in today and it felt good and then after halftime it just – coming in and sitting down for those 15 minutes and trying to get back going – [I] started feeling it but I’ll be alright.”

Irving finished with 18 points and 7 assists in the loss.