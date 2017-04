Chris Fedor Says "Cavs Are Going To Lean On Continuing To Try And Get Rhythm Going Into The Postseason, More So Than Rest"Chris Fedor talks about the Cavs' big win over the Celtics back on Wednesday and their hope of continuing that momentum into the playoffs, why this team would still need to play at a higher level to beat the Warriors or Spurs and get rest and the injury situations with Tristan Thompson and Kyle Korver...