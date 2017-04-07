Travis Sawchik of The Athletic and FanGraphs joined Bull & Fox to talk about Yandy Diaz’s upside and comparing him to Jose Ramirez, explaining the “Fringe Five” on FanGraphs, the success the Indians have had in the draft in the most recent years and the major league timetable for Bradley Zimmer and Francisco Mejia.
Travis Sawchik Says Like Jose Ramirez, Yandy Diaz “Has Flown A Little Bit Under The Radar; Could Be Another Quietly Productive (Player)”April 7, 2017 3:03 PM
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)