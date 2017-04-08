Diamondbacks Erupt Again Late, Smack Indians 11-2

April 8, 2017 11:42 PM By The Associated Press
Filed Under: Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, MLB

PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks came from behind again before pulling away late, beating the Cleveland Indians 11-2 on Saturday night.

Peralta’s second home run of the season pinged off the right field foul pole with one out to give the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead against starter Trevor Bauer. The Diamondbacks (5-1) scored four runs in the sixth and six more in the eighth, and they’ve come from behind for all five of their wins this season.

Zack Greinke (1-0) pitched 6 2/3 solid innings, allowing a run and five hits while striking out six.

Bauer (0-1) made his first start of the season and was charged with four runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

