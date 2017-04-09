Nick Wilson: Day One Impact The Focus In Mock Draft 2.0

Mercifully, the NFL Draft is fast approaching for Cleveland and their professional football team.

Between lack of salient QB options, the Cavs bumpy second half & waiting for the Indians, Cleveland fans have been waiting for anything meaningful to happen.

Now the Indians are back, the NBA playoffs are right around the corner and a chance to answer the QB conundrum in Cleveland is roughly 3 weeks.

With that, I’m back with the second edition of my generator based mock draft where the matter of available players at each pick is left up to the simulator.

Again, these aren’t simply the picks I want or the players I think will be there. I draft what the board gives me, same as a NFL team.

Draft Site Fanspeak- On The Clock

Rounds 5 Round Mock

Big Board Bleacher Report

Trades Allowed No

1st Pick Sorry if you were expecting this one to change. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Browns traded down or went quarterback at 1 this year but I wouldn’t be pleased. Myles Garrett at 1 isn’t groupthink, its common sense. In the absence of a great QB prospect, you take the prospect with the best chance to become a franchise changing player. That player in this draft is Myles Garrett. You’re up Gregg Williams.

Pick (Still) Myles Garrett DE Texas A & M

12th Pick Unsurprisingly, the 12th pick was loaded with quality prospects at this stage of the draft. UNC & Mentor native Mitch Trubisky, OSU CB Marshon Lattimore & Bama DL Jonathan Allen were still on the board. In truth, I’d expect the Browns to go QB but my mission for the Browns has been to land 3-4 guys who could start day one. I stay true to that objective and take Buckeyes CB Marshon Lattimore.

Marshon Lattimore's ability to quickly flip hips here make a play on the ball makes him CB1 oh & he runs a 4.36 pic.twitter.com/4dxAsKnjZq — Jared Tokarz (@NFLDraftInsider) March 22, 2017

Pick Marshon Lattimore CB Ohio State

33rd Pick Both Trubisky & Allen dropped into the 20’s with this generator and had I chosen the version that allows trading up or down, I would’ve traded up to nab Trubisky. However, still sitting at 33 were plenty of intriguing options including Washington Safety Budda Baker, Notre Dame Qb DeShone Kizer & Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon.

Picking Mixon isn’t an endorsement of his actions as a younger man. When his name comes up, everyone screams Manziel and Gordon. Duly noted. Yet the Browns would be able to upgrade a spot on their roster with a legitimate day 1 starter. The team has met with Mixon several times indicating the due diligence is being performed. Good organizations don’t simply avoid questionable player. They look into which troubled individuals are worth the investment and have a plan of success for them. I’d also hope the Browns & Mixon to work with local domestic violence awareness foundations as a sign that this isn’t just investing in a football player but a person & their community as well.

Pick Joe Mixon TB Oklahoma

52nd Pick Kizer was off the board 2 picks earlier or he would’ve easily been the guy. On the board was Colorado CB Chidobe Awuzie & UCLA DB Fabian Moreau but I went with the best player available. The Browns have Gary Barnidge & Seth Devalve at TE but Shaheen & Devalve could form a special TE combo together making Hue Jackson’s 2-TE dream sets a reality.

Pick Adam Shaheen TE Ashland

65th Pick Another tough decision to make with a bunch of intriguing players left on the board. Moreau was still available along with Ohio State Center Pat Elflein and a few tantalizing mid round edge rushers. Yet I’m sticking with my day one starter ethos and picking Utah free safety Marcus Williams. He offers a playmaking ability that shouldn’t be available to start the 3rd round with the kicker that he’s a quality open field tackler.

I like safeties with double digit interceptions. It shows me you have a nose for the ball. Utah's Marcus Williams (No. 20) fits the mold. pic.twitter.com/ZH6zm05Txf — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 3, 2017

Pick Marcus Williams FS Utah

108th Pick Taylor was my selection in my first edition of this mock and he stays the guy. We know Hue Jackson loves big receivers but as Corey Coleman proved last year, size isn’t everything if a prospect “plays big.” That bit of draft hokum certainly applies to the explosive Taylor. The Western Kentucky product also has a quality SPARQ score & could compete with last year’s plethora of wide out picks for playing time.

In a running trend, Pitt QB Nathan Peterman was taken 1 pick before this. The Browns have missed out on a QB now 3 times within several picks. A fine illustration on how tough it is to land one regardless of the methodology used.

It could have been run with more control, but here's a whip route TD from Taywan Taylor. CB has no chance. pic.twitter.com/3GyS71fNQz — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) February 9, 2017

Pick Taywan Taylor WR Western Kentucky

145th Pick This is the area I began considering a developmental quarterback or maybe another corner but realizing the Browns lack of linebackers, I decided to address the depth here. Ohio’s Blair Brown is an intriguing player, especially at the top of the 5th round. Brown isn’t a big linebacker by any stretch of the imagination but he was incredibly productive in his time at OU. He’d project as a weak side linebacker in the Browns scheme.

Pick Blair Brown LB Ohio University

175th Pick Hue Jackson finally gets his quarterback with Penn’s Alek Torgersen. He fit’s Hue Jackson’s height required plus has a strong arm, another thing Jackson could fall in love with. His Penn teams won back to back Ivy League championships & we can assume he’s not a dummy with that education.

@PENNfb QB Alek Torgersen drops a 40-yard bomb in the bucket #ProDay pic.twitter.com/FilZnLjEjv — NFL Draft Bible (@NFLDraftBible) March 9, 2017

Pick QB Alek Torgersen QB Penn

181st Pick I thought about Louisville DL DeAngelo Brown at this spot but I like the Browns depth on the interior defensive line. Instead, I went with the second trouble player in this draft, Michigan corner Jourdan Lewis. If he falls this far, it’s entirely because of a domestic violence issue that happened a few weeks back. He isn’t the biggest corner in the draft but plays big.

Pick CB Jourdan Lewis CB Michigan

