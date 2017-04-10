Browns 2017 Preseason Schedule Announced, Will Host Giants Aug. 21st On Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns will play on Monday Night Football as part of their preseason schedule the league announced Monday.

The Browns will host the New York Giants in their second preseason contest on Aug. 21 at 8 pm, which will be broadcast on ESPN.

The preseason will kick off between Aug. 17-21 against the New Orleans Saints at First Energy Stadium before the play the final 2 games on the road.

For the third straight year, the Browns will travel to Tampa Bay for the ‘dress rehearsal’ against the Buccaneers Aug 24-27 before heading to Chicago to face the Bears on Aug. 31 or Sept. 1. The Browns are also scheduled to travel to Chicago during the regular season and the 2 teams have met 14 straight years in the preseason.

Dates and times for the 3 other preseason games will be announced when the entire NFL regular season schedule is revealed next week.

As for their 2017 opponents, in addition to hosting their AFC North foes Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cincinnati, Cleveland will entertain the Jaguars, Titans, Packers, NY Jets and Vikings. The game with Minnesota will be played either Oct. 20 or 27 in London and could be a 9:30 a.m. eastern time kickoff.

The Browns will travel to Houston, Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit and Los Angeles in addition to visiting the division rivals.