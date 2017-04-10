Carman & Lima: Has The Regular Season Prepared The Cavaliers For The Playoffs?

The Cleveland Cavaliers dropped a pair of games to the Atlanta Hawks over the weekend. A 114-100 loss on Friday at the Q to the Hawks backups and 126-125 loss in overtime on Sunday, a game that saw Cavs blow a 26 point lead, have many wondering if the Wine & Gold are ready for the post-season. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue says the team is ready for the for the playoffs, but The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima ponders if the regular season actually prepared the Cavs for post-season play and if Ty Lue’s job is in jeopardy.