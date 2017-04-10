Carman & Lima: Has The Regular Season Prepared The Cavaliers For The Playoffs?

April 10, 2017 7:49 AM
Filed Under: Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Greg Popovich, Iman Shumpert, Ken Carman, Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima, Tyronn Lue

The Cleveland Cavaliers dropped a pair of games to the Atlanta Hawks over the weekend.  A 114-100 loss on Friday at the Q to the Hawks backups and 126-125 loss in overtime on Sunday, a game that saw Cavs blow a 26 point lead, have many wondering if the Wine & Gold are ready for the post-season.  Cavs coach Tyronn Lue says the team is ready for the for the playoffs, but The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima ponders if the regular season actually prepared the Cavs for post-season play and if Ty Lue’s job is in jeopardy.

 
More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule
Get The App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia