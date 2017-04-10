Cleveland Indians Home Opener Trivia

Cleveland (92.3 the Fan) – Tuesday will be the 117th home opener in Cleveland Indians history and the 24th since Progressive Field opened as Jacobs Field in 1994.

The team is 59-57 all-time in their home opener, but are under .500 with an 11-12 record since their move to the Gateway.

They are just 1-4 when facing off in a Progressive Field opener against their Tuesday opponent, the Chicago White Sox, last falling 15-10 on April 1, 2011. It will be the Tribe’s 22nd home opener against the South-Siders in total.

The Indians are 1-6 since 2010 in the home opener.

The last Indians player to homer in the first game at home was Nick Swisher, during the second inning of their 2014 contest against Minnesota.

Cleveland owns the top-three American League home opener crowds all-time, but they will not break it Tuesday.

1973’s crowd at Municipal Stadium hosted 74,420 fans against the Detroit Tigers, 18 shy of the stadium’s capacity. The second-largest crowd was at Municipal’s final home opener on April 5, 1993, when 73,290 witnessed Jimmy Key and the Yankees top Charles Nagy and the Tribe, 9-1.

The third was a 73,163 crowd that crammed in to see a April 20, 1948 matchup between their Indians and the Browns. The St. Louis Browns.

Progressive Field’s capacity for 2017 is 35,501, but the 2012 season grabbed the largest stadium-opening crowd in history of 43,190.