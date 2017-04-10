Official Browns Hat For 2017 NFL Draft Revealed

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns’ official hat for the 2017 NFL Draft was unveiled Monday.
Maxim magazine revealed the design of the hat to be handed out to the team’s first round selections on the night of April 27.
Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett will not attend the draft, opting to remain in Texas with family instead, so he will not be presented a hat and jersey as is tradition by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell should the Browns select him No. 1 overall.
Check out the design below and let us know what you think.
One Comment
love everything except the faded colors in the helmet, what is that ?