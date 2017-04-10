Zack Meisel Says Indians “Need To See Some Consistency” From Back End Of Rotation, Team Ready To Play In Front Of Home Crowd

Zack Meisel of Cleveland.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Indians’ 3-3 start with a sweep over the Rangers and being swept by the Diamondbacks, the questions about consistency about the back end of the rotation, Francisco Lindor’s fast start to the season, the team’s readiness to get home and play in front of the Cleveland fans and an update on Jason Kipnis’ rehab in Akron.
Zack Meisel Says Indians “Need To See Some Consistency” From Back End Of Rotation, Team Ready To Play In Front Of Home CrowdApril 10, 2017 5:01 PM
PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 07: Yan Gomes #7 of the Cleveland Indians high fives Josh Tomlin #43 after pitching an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 7, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)