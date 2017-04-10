Zack Meisel Says Indians “Need To See Some Consistency” From Back End Of Rotation, Team Ready To Play In Front Of Home Crowd

Browns 2017 Preseason Schedule Announced, Will Host Giants Aug. 21st On Monday Night Football The preseason will kick off between Aug. 17-21 against the New Orleans Saints at First Energy Stadium before the play the final 2 games on the road.

Zack Meisel Says Indians "Need To See Some Consistency" From Back End Of Rotation, Team Ready To Play In Front Of Home CrowdZack Meisel talks about the Indians' 3-3 start with a sweep over the Rangers and being swept by the Diamondbacks, the questions about consistency about the back end of the rotation, Francisco Lindor's fast start to the season, the team's readiness to get home and play in front of the Cleveland fans and an update on Jason Kipnis' rehab in Akron...