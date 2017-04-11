Cavs To Release Sanders; To Sign 7-Foot-3 Center Tavares

CLEVELAND — After reports came out today that Dahntay Jones, who was on the roster last season for the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Championship, was returning to fill the team’s 15th roster spot heading into the playoffs, new reports indicate the Cavs are releasing Larry Sanders to make room for 7-foot-3 center Edy Tavares.
Tavares will provide depth down-low behind Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, Channing Frye and Derrick Williams. He played 48 games with Raptors 905 of the NBA D-League and played 11 games with the Atlanta Hawks in 2015-16.
The Cavaliers will finish the regular season Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena against the Toronto Raptors.