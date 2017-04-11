Cavs To Release Sanders; To Sign 7-Foot-3 Center Tavares

April 11, 2017 10:51 PM
Filed Under: Cavaliers, Edy Tavares, NBA

CLEVELAND — After reports came out today that Dahntay Jones, who was on the roster last season for the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Championship, was returning to fill the team’s 15th roster spot heading into the playoffs, new reports indicate the Cavs are releasing Larry Sanders to make room for 7-foot-3 center Edy Tavares.

Tavares will provide depth down-low behind Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, Channing Frye and Derrick Williams. He played 48 games with Raptors 905 of the NBA D-League and played 11 games with the Atlanta Hawks in 2015-16.

The Cavaliers will finish the regular season Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena against the Toronto Raptors.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia