Cleveland Connection: The LitterBugz

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.
The LitterBugz
They stop people from littering while proactively cleaning up litter. The LitterBugz resides just outside of Cleveland and continues to provide Community Service Hours to volunteers who pick up trash with the directors themselves. The 2017 Great Cleveland Clean-Up is
April 22, 2017.
April 22, 2017.
Cleveland Connection airs every Sunday morning on Star 102, Q104, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.
Click here to contact Michelle O’Dell with your comments or your opportunity to be featured on the program.