Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar joined Bull & Fox to talk about the special feeling of Opening Day in Cleveland, the carryover from last season’s World Series run, his return from injury and the impact he wants to have on this team, what the team can learn from last season and dealing with the expectations throughout this season.
Danny Salazar Says “It Was A Fun Run, A Great Ride; This Time We Want To Make It Different, We Want To Win”April 11, 2017 2:25 PM
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 05: Danny Salazar #31 of the Cleveland Indians throws in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on April 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)