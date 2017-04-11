Indians Receive Rings, Raise 2016 American League Pennant Prior To Home Opener

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Indians recognized the 2016 American League championship club by handing out American League championship rings, raising a commemorative flag in center field and unveiling a red pennant atop the right field upper deck Tuesday afternoon.

A year from now they hope to hold a different ceremony on opening day – for a World Series championship.

Ace Corey Kluber, shortstop Francisco Lindor and relievers Andrew Miller and Cody Allen received the largest ovations from the capacity crowd as the team commemorated the sixth AL championship in franchise history prior to their home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

After taking a 3-1 lead in the 2016 World Series, the Indians fell to the Chicago Cubs in 7 games in one of the most memorable fall classics of all time that went extra innings in Game 7 after Rajai Davis tied the game with a 3-run homer in the bottom of the eighth and saw a rain delay before the Cubs prevailed in the tenth inning.

Owner and CEO Paul Dolan was the first to receive his ring before presenting team president Chris Antonetti and general manager Mike Chernoff with theirs. Antonetti gave manager Terry Francona a bear hug before handing him his ring and Francona had one for each of his players as he handed them out to the team.

The face of the championship ring features the Indians ‘block C’ logo encrusted with 94 diamonds representing their 94 regular season wins. One shoulder of the ring features the American League logo with a diamond substituting the baseball and 5 red garnets below symbolizing the 6 AL championships in franchise history. The other shoulder features the 3 light towers and scoreboard silhouette surrounding the players name with their number below.

Check out images of the Indians rings below.