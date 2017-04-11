Jim Duquette Says “I Love This Team, Overall”, Would Be Surprised If Indians Weren’t Able To Lock Up Lindor Long-Term

Former MLB GM and Sirius XM MLB host Jim Duquette joined Bull & Fox to talk about the importance of Opening Day from an organization’s perspective, the importance of Francisco Lindor’s impact on this team, Terry Francona’s use of Andrew Miller, why he believes the Indians can get Lindor locked up long-term early in his career and how much better this team could be with Michael Brantley and Edwin Encarnacion.
PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 09: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians warms up before the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 9, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)