LeBron James Announces He Is Opening New Public School In Akron

AKRON — According to an article from Jack Maloney of CBSSports.com, LeBron James announced today at a ceremony his LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools have partnered to create the I Promise school.
The new public school “will infuse APS’s rigorous curriculum with a STEM, hands-on, problem-based learning focus with LJFF’s ’We Are Family’ philosophy to create a complete wraparound for its students and their families.”
You can read more about the school and watch LeBron’s announcement here.