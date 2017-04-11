LeBron James Announces He Is Opening New Public School In Akron

April 11, 2017 9:23 PM
Filed Under: LeBron James, NBA, schools

AKRON — According to an article from Jack Maloney of CBSSports.com, LeBron James announced today at a ceremony his LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools have partnered to create the I Promise school.

The new public school “will infuse APS’s rigorous curriculum with a STEM, hands-on, problem-based learning focus with LJFF’s ’We Are Family’ philosophy to create a complete wraparound for its students and their families.”

You can read more about the school and watch LeBron’s announcement here.

 

