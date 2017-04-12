Cavs To Open Title Defense As Second Seed Against Indiana Pacers, Game 1 Saturday

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers road to a repeat will begin with a first-round playoff matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

The Cavs will host Game 1 Saturday at 3 p.m. the league announced late Wednesday.

Cleveland finished the regular season with 4 straight losses to finish 51-31, tied with Toronto for the second-best record in the conference.

“I feel very confident that we’ve got a good run in us,” Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said. “I think we’re good.”

The Cavs earned the second seed by virtue of a 3-1 regular season series advantage over the Raptors, who will be the third seed and play the Milwaukee Bucks. Game 1 of their series follows the Cavs Saturday at 5:30.

The Celtics finished the regular season 53-29 to secure the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They will play the eighth-seeded Chicago Bulls. Game 1 of that series is Sunday evening at 6:30 in Boston.

The 4-5 matchup will be between Washington and Atlanta with the Wizards holding home court advantage as the No. 4 seed with Game 1 set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

LeBron James looks to make the NBA Finals for the seventh consecutive season and the third straight since rejoining the Cavs.