Chris Landry Says “It’s Not That Difficult” For Browns To Draft Both Myles Garrett And Mitch Trubisky

April 12, 2017 6:34 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, NFL

Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ debate with the No. 1 pick, how passing on Carson Wentz last year could impact their draft plans this year, why he thinks it would not be difficult for the Browns to draft both Garrett and Trubisky with the draft capital they have and the sorting through the rumors of draft season.

More from Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
