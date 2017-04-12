Chris Landry Says “It’s Not That Difficult” For Browns To Draft Both Myles Garrett And Mitch Trubisky

Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ debate with the No. 1 pick, how passing on Carson Wentz last year could impact their draft plans this year, why he thinks it would not be difficult for the Browns to draft both Garrett and Trubisky with the draft capital they have and the sorting through the rumors of draft season.
Chris Landry Says “It’s Not That Difficult” For Browns To Draft Both Myles Garrett And Mitch TrubiskyApril 12, 2017 6:34 PM
