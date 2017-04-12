Cleveland To Host USA Triathlon Age Group Championships In 2018-19

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Cleveland has been awarded the 2018 and 2019 USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission in conjunction with the city of Cleveland and USA triathlon at Edgewater Park, which will serve as the venue for the 1,500 meter swim event. The Olympic-distance triathlon, which will be held on Saturday, will also include a 40-kilometer bike and 10-kilometer run.

The Detroit-Shoreway, Downtown Cleveland, St. Clair-Superior and University Circle neighborhoods will host the bike and run courses, which will take place on freshly paved roads.

Approximately 5,000 athletes are expected to participate, and combined with the influx of spectators from across the country, it is projected that the event will draw an estimated $6.5 million in economic revenue for each event year.

In addition to the championship race, a sprint triathlon will be held on Sunday which will be open to the public to compete. That race will feature a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5-kilometer run course along the shore of Lake Erie overlooking downtown Cleveland.

The events are scheduled for Aug. 11-12, 2018 and Aug. 10-11, 2019.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission has helped to recruit the 2007 Women’s Final Four, NCAA men’s basketball opening weekend and regional games as well as the 2019 Major League Baseball All-Star game and a future NBA All-Star game should the proposed renovation of Quicken Loans Arena move forward.