GM David Griffin Admits Concern But Still Confident In Cavs Heading To Playoffs

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers might be the defending NBA Champions but they aren’t the favorites to repeat.

Some don’t believe that the Cavs will even get out of the Eastern Conference and back to the NBA Finals for the third consecutive season, and that’s just fine with Cavs general manager David Griffin.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say there’s reasons for concern,” Griffin said. “We had a very rocky and adverse regular season. In many ways that’s a real blessing for us because it’s how we like it. This team is much more comfortable with it’s back against the wall and when everybody says we can’t.”

Griffin explained why he doesn’t feel they are any more vulnerable entering the playoffs this year than the previous 2 years.

“Not if we’re the good version of us, we’ll be better,” Griffin said. “We’re more talented than we were at this time last year. We’ve been through more. We’re more hardened than seasoned than we were at this time last year.

“This team lost 2 starters and made it to the Finals and was 2 games away from winning a championship 2 years ago and most of these same guys are the ones who did that.”

Since March 1 the Cavs are 10-13 and just 26-23 entering the season finale against Toronto since the calendar flipped from 2016 to 2017.

“I’m no less confident,” Griffin said. “I’m more pissed off we put ourselves in this position because we certainly didn’t need to but damn we’re good when we put ourselves here so I hope that’s what we do.”

The Cavs have essentially given away their final 4 games of the regular season after blowing out the Celtics in Boston on April 5 to cap a 4-game win streak that stopped a stretch that saw them lose 5 of 7.

That 4-game streak is why head coach Tyronn Lue remains convinced his team is ready for the post season.

“I don’t think we were playing that bad,” Lue said.

Last Friday night the Cavs lost to the Hawks after Atlanta sat 5 players due to injury or rest – 3 of them starters – and on Sunday they blew a 26-point fourth quarter lead in Atlanta and lost in overtime. Monday in Miami saw the big-3 sit and they sat again Wednesday night against Toronto.

“My confidence is that we can win. We can win the series,” Lue said. “I know our team and we have the confidence to win.

“[The playoffs are] here and it’s put up or shut up time. I believe we will put up.”