Robert Flores Says Indians Feature "Scary" Lineup, "Most Complete Team In Baseball, Including The Cubs" Robert Flores talks about Terry Francona's decision to have Francisco Lindor bunt with the winning run in scoring position, Lindor's stardom this early in his career, the potential of this Indians' starting rotation, how Michael Brantley and Edwin Encarnacion will continue to impact this lineup...

Abraham Almonte's Newfound Approach Could Keep Him Up To BatIn his seven games since the start of the season, Almonte has shown great improvement as a hitter. Of course, no one’s hitting prowess can be judged on the back of seven appearances, but perhaps the outfielder’s biggest weakness at the dish is what has been shored up, almost completely to this point.