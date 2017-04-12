MLB Network host Robert Flores joined Bull & Fox to talk about Terry Francona’s decision to have Francisco Lindor bunt with the winning run in scoring position, Lindor’s stardom this early in his career, the potential of this Indians’ starting rotation, how Michael Brantley and Edwin Encarnacion will continue to impact this lineup, the biggest threat in the American League and his thoughts on the Browns’ pick at No. 1 and Cavaliers’ playoffs run.
Robert Flores Says Indians Feature “Scary” Lineup, “Most Complete Team In Baseball, Including The Cubs”April 12, 2017 4:48 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 11: The Cleveland Indians celebrate after a walk-off win in the tenth inning over the Chicago White Sox during the Cleveland Indians home opening game at Progressive Field on April 11, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the White Sox 2-1 in the 10th inning. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)