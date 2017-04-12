The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima Share Their Memories of The BSK Kendall Lewis

April 12, 2017 2:00 PM

Yesterday we learned of the passing of former colleague and friend Kendall Lewis.  BSK, The Big Sports Kahuna as he was known on air, hosted with several members of the show and Ken, Anthony, Kenny Kidd and Jeff Thomas all shared stories of their time with him.  Kendall will be missed by all who knew him and The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima wishes his family our deepest condolences.
More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia