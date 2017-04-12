The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima Share Their Memories of The BSK Kendall Lewis

Yesterday we learned of the passing of former colleague and friend Kendall Lewis. BSK, The Big Sports Kahuna as he was known on air, hosted with several members of the show and Ken, Anthony, Kenny Kidd and Jeff Thomas all shared stories of their time with him. Kendall will be missed by all who knew him and The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima wishes his family our deepest condolences.
The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima Share Their Memories of The BSK Kendall LewisApril 12, 2017 2:00 PM
92.3 The Fan's Kendall Lewis and Ken Carman broadcast live during the draft at the Brew Garden in Parma on April 26, 2012. (Photo Credit Carl Harp / CBS Radio)