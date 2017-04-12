Tony Pauline Says Hue Jackson, Front Office Debating No. 1; “It’s Not Even Close, Garrett Light-Years Ahead Of Trubisky”

April 12, 2017 3:27 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Browns, Mitch Trubisky, Myles Garrett, NFL, NFL Draft

Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about what he was told about the Browns’ internal debate about the No. 1 pick, the fact that these disagreements happen all the time leading up to the draft, his breakdown of the quarterbacks in this class and his belief that Myles Garrett should be the no-doubt No. 1 pick.

