Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about what he was told about the Browns’ internal debate about the No. 1 pick, the fact that these disagreements happen all the time leading up to the draft, his breakdown of the quarterbacks in this class and his belief that Myles Garrett should be the no-doubt No. 1 pick.
Tony Pauline Says Hue Jackson, Front Office Debating No. 1; “It’s Not Even Close, Garrett Light-Years Ahead Of Trubisky”April 12, 2017 3:27 PM
Browns head coach Hue Jackson speaks on Jan. 2, 2017. / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter CBS Cleveland)