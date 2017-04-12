Tristan Thompson Returns To Cavs, Will Play Through ‘Significant Sprain’

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Tristan Thompson returned to the Cavs after missing 4 games to test his sprained right thumb Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Thompson looked like his usual self early as he made his first 4 shots and pulled down 3 quick rebounds in the opening quarter. He finished with 10 points, made 5 of 6 from the field and had 4 rebounds in 18 minutes of the Cavs’ 98-83 loss to Toronto.

He did not play in the second half.

Thompson missed 4 games after suffering a sprained right thumb during the third quarter of a 122-102 win at home on April 4 against Orlando ending his 447 consecutive games streak 2 nights later after he didn’t travel to Boston.

Cavs general manager David Griffin provided some idea of just how bad Thompson’s injury was before the game.

“He had a really significant sprain,” Griffin said. “He’s going to brace it and do those things. We don’t have any concern that he won’t play in large part because it’s Tristan. He’s got a very high pain tolerance.”

“Tristan’s a warrior, it’s what he does and he’s going to be great.”