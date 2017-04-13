Albert Breer Doesn’t See Browns Passing On Garrett, Adds “He’s A Different Guy, Interested In Things Outside Of Football”

Albert Breer of The MMQB joined Bull & Fox to talk about whether the Browns really are debating the No. 1 pick, Myles Garrett’s personality on and off-the-field, where he could see them interested in a quarterback, the passing of Steelers owner Dan Rooney and more on the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas.
Defensive lineman Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates after sacking quarterback Sean White of the Auburn Tigers during an NCAA college football game on September 17, 2016 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)