Andrew Siciliano: "A Lot Of Nonsense Floating Around Out There" Prior To The Draft; Mahomes Flying Up Draft Boards? Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network joined Baskin & Phelps Thursday and learned which team the Cavaliers will actually be playing against in the first round, the silly season of NFL draft rumors as it approaches, and how much QB Patrick Mahomes is flying up draft boards.

Dennis Manoloff Rants About Browns No.1 Pick: "They Have Too Much Time On Their Hands... Just Once, Make The Correct Pick!"Dennis Manoloff of the Cleveland Plain Dealer joined Baskin & Phelps Thursday to discuss his indecision about how the Cavaliers will look in this year's postseason, and needed to rant about the constant smoke and reporters coming out of Berea as we wait to see what they'll do with their number one overall pick.