Booger McFarland: The Notion That Myles Garrett Is A Can’t Miss Prospect Is A Flawed Arguement

April 13, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: Booger McFarland, Christian McCaffrey, Cleveland Browns, Dalvin Cook, DeShaun Watson, jonathan allen, Leonard Fournette, Mitchell Trubisky, Myles Garrett

Booger McFarland of the SEC Network & SiriusXM joined the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to talk about the upcoming NFL Draft.  Booger talked about what he thinks Myles Garrett is lacking, what he would do if he ran the Browns Draft and which quarterback he thinks is the best in the draft.
More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia