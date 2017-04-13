Booger McFarland: The Notion That Myles Garrett Is A Can’t Miss Prospect Is A Flawed Arguement

Booger McFarland of the SEC Network & SiriusXM joined the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to talk about the upcoming NFL Draft. Booger talked about what he thinks Myles Garrett is lacking, what he would do if he ran the Browns Draft and which quarterback he thinks is the best in the draft.
Booger McFarland: The Notion That Myles Garrett Is A Can’t Miss Prospect Is A Flawed ArguementApril 13, 2017 8:22 AM
AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 17: Defensive lineman Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates after sacking quarterback Sean White of the Auburn Tigers during an NCAA college football game on September 17, 2016 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)