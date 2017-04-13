Brian Windhorst, Dave McMenamin Share Inside Stories Of The Cavs’ Championship Season, Talk Challenge In Defending

April 13, 2017 4:41 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, NBA, NBA Playoffs

Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin of ESPN joined Bull & Fox to talk about their book “RETURN OF THE KING: LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers and One of the Greatest Comebacks in NBA History”, the inside stories from the championship run of 2016, whether this team can “flip the switch” for the postseason after the ups-and-downs of the regular season and the biggest concern for this team heading into the playoffs.

