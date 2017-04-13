Brian Windhorst, Dave McMenamin Share Inside Stories Of The Cavs’ Championship Season, Talk Challenge In Defending

Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin of ESPN joined Bull & Fox to talk about their book “RETURN OF THE KING: LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers and One of the Greatest Comebacks in NBA History”, the inside stories from the championship run of 2016, whether this team can “flip the switch” for the postseason after the ups-and-downs of the regular season and the biggest concern for this team heading into the playoffs.
OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California.