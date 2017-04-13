Browns Owners Jimmy And Dee Haslam Mourn Loss Of Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The NFL world is mourning the loss of Steelers chairman Dan Rooney Thursday, including Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

Prior to buying the Browns in 2012, the Haslams owned a minority stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers which they divested in accordance with league rules in order to complete the $1 billion purchase of Cleveland’s NFL franchise.

Thursday afternoon the Haslams released the following statement following the announcement of Rooney’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Dan Rooney. Mr. Rooney was a great man and true leader who always put others before himself. His immeasurable impact on the NFL will forever be recognized and his legacy, which includes the Rooney Rule, will continue to guide our league.Mr. Rooney’s dedication to the NFL is only surpassed by his commitment to his family.

“It was a privilege and we were extremely fortunate to have spent time with the Steelers and to be in the presence of such a world class person like Dan Rooney. We are graciously thankful for Mr. Rooney, the way he treated everyone he encountered and his passion for the NFL. Our hearts are with the entire Rooney family, who we know will miss him dearly, as will we, along with the entire NFL community.”

Dan Rooney was 84.