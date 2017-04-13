Carman And Lima: Are Fans Taking Out Their Cavs’ Frustrations On The Indians?

April 13, 2017 7:17 AM
Filed Under: anthony lima, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Indians, Edwin Encarnacion, Ken Carman, LeBron James, Tyronn Lue

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished the season  with 4 straight losses and ended up with the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and have left some fans feeling a little frustrated with their performance.  Across Gateway Plaza the Indians are off to a 4-4 start a season after going to the World Series and spending money this off-season to bring in Edwin Encarnacion.  Edwin is batting .172 so far, including grounding into 2 different bases loaded double-plays during the home opener, and that has fans on social media less than enthusiastic for his start.  The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima wants to know, are fans taking out their Cavs’ frustration on the Indians?

 

 

More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia