Carman And Lima: Are Fans Taking Out Their Cavs’ Frustrations On The Indians?

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished the season with 4 straight losses and ended up with the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference, and have left some fans feeling a little frustrated with their performance. Across Gateway Plaza the Indians are off to a 4-4 start a season after going to the World Series and spending money this off-season to bring in Edwin Encarnacion. Edwin is batting .172 so far, including grounding into 2 different bases loaded double-plays during the home opener, and that has fans on social media less than enthusiastic for his start. The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima wants to know, are fans taking out their Cavs’ frustration on the Indians?