Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway joined Bull & Fox to talk about the starting pitching so far including Carlos Carrasco’s early success, the plan/use of starting pitching and the bullpen after such a long postseason run last year, and why they’re not a bit worried about the slow offensive start.
Mickey Callaway: “I’ve Been Pleased With What I’ve Been Seeing” With Pitchers; Encarnacion “Going To Get On A Good Groove”April 13, 2017 2:46 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 11: Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco #59 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox during the Cleveland Indians home opening game at Progressive Field on April 11, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)