Bud Shaw: I Would Suspect That The Browns Move Up In The Draft

Bud Shaw of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to talk about the latest in Cleveland sports. Bud talked about who he thinks the Browns should take and what advice he would give the Browns. Bud also talked about the back end of the Indians rotation and what they need to do to fix it. Bud Also talked about his comfort level with the Cavaliers and what his concerns are with the team.
Bud Shaw: I Would Suspect That The Browns Move Up In The DraftApril 14, 2017 9:52 AM
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson speaks at the 2017 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. / (Photo by Daryl Ruiter CBS Cleveland)