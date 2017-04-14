Bud Shaw: I Would Suspect That The Browns Move Up In The Draft

April 14, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: Bud Shaw, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland.com, Josh Tomlin, LeBron James, Mitchell Trubisky, Myles Garrett

Bud Shaw of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima to talk about the latest in Cleveland sports.  Bud talked about who he thinks the Browns should take and what advice he would give the Browns.  Bud also talked about the back end of the Indians rotation and what they need to do to fix it. Bud Also talked about his comfort level with the Cavaliers and what his concerns are with the team.
More from The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia