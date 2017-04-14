Jeremiah Johnson Pacers “Feeling Pretty Confident; But It’s Going To Be A Challenge” Facing Cavs In First Round

Pacers pre/post-game analyst and sideline reporter Jeremiah Johnson of FOX Sports Indiana joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Pacers’ momentum going into the first round series with the Cavs, how Lance Stephenson’s presence has impacted the Pacers, the trade rumors earlier this season about the organization’s interest in trading Paul George and whether this series will be anything but a sweep.
Jeremiah Johnson Pacers “Feeling Pretty Confident; But It’s Going To Be A Challenge” Facing Cavs In First RoundApril 14, 2017 6:01 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 2: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball during the game against Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers on April 2, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. / Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)