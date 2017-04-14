Jeremiah Johnson Pacers “Feeling Pretty Confident; But It’s Going To Be A Challenge” Facing Cavs In First Round

April 14, 2017 6:01 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, NBA, NBA Playoffs

Pacers pre/post-game analyst and sideline reporter Jeremiah Johnson of FOX Sports Indiana joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Pacers’ momentum going into the first round series with the Cavs, how Lance Stephenson’s presence has impacted the Pacers, the trade rumors earlier this season about the organization’s interest in trading Paul George and whether this series will be anything but a sweep.

