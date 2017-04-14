Joe Vardon On Lue’s Playoff Plan: “There Are Things He Has, He Will Not Show (In Game 1); Does Not Want To Show Everything”

April 14, 2017 2:55 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Channing Frye, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dahntay Jones, Edy Taveres, Iman Shumpert, J.R. Smith, Kevin Love, Kyle Korver, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, NBA, NBA Playoffs, richard jefferson, Tristan Thompson

Joe Vardon of The Cleveland Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ first round matchup with the Pacers, Tyronn Lue’s view of the team’s recent play and why the playoffs are different, how the locker room has been looked at during the past month-plus and more.

More from Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Text & Win $1,000
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia