Joe Vardon of The Cleveland Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ first round matchup with the Pacers, Tyronn Lue’s view of the team’s recent play and why the playoffs are different, how the locker room has been looked at during the past month-plus and more.
Joe Vardon On Lue’s Playoff Plan: “There Are Things He Has, He Will Not Show (In Game 1); Does Not Want To Show Everything”April 14, 2017 2:55 PM
Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue. / (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)