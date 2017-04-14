Lynch, Raiders Agree To Terms; Waiting On Seahawks Deal

April 14, 2017 6:53 PM
Filed Under: Marshawn Lynch, NFL, Oakland Raiders

OAKLAND — “Beast Mode” appears ready to return to the NFL, and his hometown is ready to suit him up.

According to Mike Silver and Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network, Marshawn Lynch and the Oakland Raiders have agreed to terms to bring the running back out of retirement. However, before Lynch can don the silver and black, he must wait for the Raiders and Seattle Seahawks to complete an official trade, as the Seahawks still own Lynch’s rights.

Lynch last played in the NFL with the Seahawks in 2015, rushing for 417 yards and three touchdowns.

