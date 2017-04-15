Fun Facts: Cavs – Pacers, Eastern Conference Playoffs

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers begin defense of their 2016 NBA championship Saturday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Here are some fun facts as the series tips off.

– The last time the Cavs and Pacers met in the playoffs was the first round of the 1998 playoffs when Indiana prevailed 3-1.

– Cleveland is 1-3 all time against Indiana in a playoff series.

– The Cavs have won 10 consecutive Eastern Conference quarterfinal games dating back to 2010 and they’ve won their last 11 Eastern Conference playoff games at The Q.

– LeBron James will play in his 200th career playoff game Saturday.

– James became the first player in NBA history to average at least 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists while shooting .540 or better in a single season. James averaged 32.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 3 games against the Pacers this season.

– James has won 17 straight first-round playoff games and hasn’t lost an Eastern Conference playoff series since the Cavs fell in 6 games to the Boston Celtics in 2010.

– The Cavs 31-10 mark at The Q was tops in the Eastern Conference and the second-best home record in the NBA.

– Cleveland was the only team in the NBA to have 3 players rank in the top 20 in rebounding per game – Kevin Love (8th), Tristan Thompson (15th) and LeBron James (17th).

– Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue said he went to Applebees Friday night with his cousin where he “had 18 wings, fried hard, with sauce on the side.”

