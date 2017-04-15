LeBron James Didn’t Want To Talk About ‘What If’ C.J. Miles’ Shot Went In Saturday

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Ifs, buts, candy and nuts.

LeBron James isn’t interested in talking about them.

James was asked after Saturday’s 109-108 win in Game 1 over the Indiana Pacers if C.J. Miles’ shot at the buzzer had gone in, what ripple affect would it have had on the Cavs considering how they stumbled down the stretch of the regular season.

“There’s no way you can even answer that question,” James said. “If I didn’t get the block last year in The Finals, what happens? If Kyrie didn’t make the 3, if Steph would’ve made the 3. You can’t look at the game like that. He missed, we won.

“If it’s not a rain delay here in Cleveland in the World Series, do we win the World Series? You can’t ask that question. It is what it is so, the coaches gave us a great game plan, get the ball out of PG’s hand and we live with the results.”

Miles, who played for the Cavs from 2012-2014, had been averaging 17 points in 4 games against Cleveland in the regular season but was held to 5 points and 2 of 6 from the field, including a missed 14-foot jumper as time expired.

Miles was forced to take the final shot because Paul George was double-teamed by James and J.R. Smith up top forcing him to give the ball up and pass to Miles on the left side.

James, who earlier in his career had been criticized for making the right basketball play and not taking the last shot felt George, “Made the right play.”

“The best player on the floor doesn’t [have] to take the shot,” James added.

James finished with 32 points, 13 assists and 6 rebounds in the win to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.