Ramirez Has 6 RBIs as Indians Rout Verlander, Tigers 13-6

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jose Ramirez was 4 for 4 with a pair of three-run homers for Cleveland, and Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander matched a career high by allowing nine runs Saturday in a 13-6 loss to the Indians.

Ramirez had a career-high six RBIs with home runs in the first off Verlander (1-1) and in the eighth against Anibal Sanchez. The switch-hitter also had singles in the third and fifth innings

Verlander (1-1) gave up 11 hits in four-plus innings, including home runs by Carlos Santana and Lonnie Chisenhall. The 2011 AL Cy Young Award winner and MVP also gave up nine runs against the Chicago White Sox on April 6, 2008, and versus Texas on May 25, 2014.

Verlander fell to 19-22 against Cleveland, the most losses he has against any team in his career, and is 9-15 at Progressive Field.

In a matchup of aces, Corey Kluber (1-1) struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and eight hits. Verlander finished second to Boston’s Rick Porcello in last year’s AL Cy Young voting and Kluber was third.

Santana had three hits of Cleveland’s 19 hits and four RBIs, including a two-run homer in the second. Chisenhall added two-run drive in the third for the Indians, who had lost six of seven.

Santana drove in two more with a fifth-inning single off Shane Greene, but both runs were charged to Verlander. Santana is 16 for 70 in his career against the Detroit ace, but has eight homers and 15 RBIs.

Ramirez drove a 97 mph fastball from Verlander into the right field seats in the first. Santana’s two-run shot came in the second while Chisenhall added a two-run homer in the third.

Justin Upton hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs for Detroit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: 2B Jason Kipnis (sore right shoulder) went 0 for 3 in a minor league injury rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Columbus on Saturday. He didn’t play for two days after being hit by a pitch on the left hand Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd threw six shutout innings against Minnesota on Tuesday and is to make his first career start against Cleveland on Sunday.

Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco will face Detroit for the first time since breaking his right hand when he was hit by Ian Kinsler’s line drive on Sept. 17.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)