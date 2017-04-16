Boyd, Avila Lead Tigers Past Indians 4-1 For Series Win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Matthew Boyd allowed one run in six innings, Alex Avila hit a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers defeated the Cleveland Indians 4-1 on Sunday to take two of three from the AL champions.

Boyd (2-1) won his second straight start, and Alex Wilson, Justin Wilson and Francisco Rodriguez combined with one-hit relief to finish the seven-hitter. Rodriguez worked around Jose Ramirez’s one-out double in the ninth for his fifth save.

Carlos Carrasco (1-1) made his first appearance against Detroit since his right hand was broken by Ian Kinsler’s line drive in September. Carrasco gave up two runs, four hits and five walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five, including Justin Upton three times.

Cleveland went 14-4 against Detroit last year as it won the AL Central. The Indians have lost seven of nine after an opening three-game sweep of Texas.

Avila hit a two-run homer in the second, and Ramirez cut the gap in half with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Ramirez had a career-high six RBIs Saturday.

Miguel Cabrera added an RBI single in the eighth before leaving with lower back tightness, and Zach McAllister threw a wild pitch that allowed JaCoby Jones to score from third.

Cleveland’s Edwin Encarnacion, signed to a $60 million, three-year contract in January, was 1 for 4 with two strikeouts and is batting .205 (9 for 44).

Alex Wilson remained in the game after taking Yandy Diaz’s ground ball off the left side of his face in the seventh. The one-hopper glanced off Wilson’s left wrist and struck him near an eye. He retrieved the ball and threw Diaz out at first before going down on one knee. Wilson was examined by a team trainer and struck out the next two hitters.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: OF J.D. Martinez (sprained right foot) is working out at the team’s spring training facility in Lakeland, Florida, and planned to visit his teammates when they arrive in Tampa Bay for a series that begins Tuesday.

Indians: 2B Jason Kipnis (sore right shoulder) had an RBI double in a minor league rehab game at Triple-A Columbus. He also is to play for Columbus on Tuesday and Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer opens a three-game series Tuesday at Tampa Bay. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year went 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA against the Rays in 2016.

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar starts Monday in the opener of a four-game set at Minnesota. He tied a career high with 11 strikeouts against the Chicago White Sox on April 12.

