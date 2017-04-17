Bobby Marks Says Cavs’ Flaw Is The “Inability To Put Teams Away”; How Cavs Get To Finals Will Play Major Role In Outcome

The Vertical Front Office Insider Bobby Marks joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ inability to finish games, the Celtics’ loss in Game 1 against the Bulls and which team he trusts more in that matchup, the Trail Blazers’ matchup with the Warriors, whether Cleveland could challenge any of the best in the West in The Finals and the future for Carmelo Anthony.
Bobby Marks Says Cavs’ Flaw Is The “Inability To Put Teams Away”; How Cavs Get To Finals Will Play Major Role In OutcomeApril 17, 2017 5:42 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 15: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers get to the basket next to CJ Miles #0 of the Indiana Pacers during the second half in Game One of the Easter Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 15, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 109-108 to take a 1-0 series lead.