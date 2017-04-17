Dan Dakich Says Cavs’ Lack Of Rim Protection, Perimeter Defense The One Concern Deeper Into Playoffs

April 17, 2017 4:26 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, NBA, NBA Playoffs

ESPN analyst college basketball analyst and host at 1070 The Fan in Indianapolis, Dan Dakich joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ 1-0 series lead over the Pacers, Paul George’s comments about needing to take the game-winning shot, the Cavaliers’ issues on the defensive end and why that will likely become a factor later in the playoffs.

