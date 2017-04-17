Dan Dakich Says Cavs’ Lack Of Rim Protection, Perimeter Defense The One Concern Deeper Into Playoffs

ESPN analyst college basketball analyst and host at 1070 The Fan in Indianapolis, Dan Dakich joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ 1-0 series lead over the Pacers, Paul George’s comments about needing to take the game-winning shot, the Cavaliers’ issues on the defensive end and why that will likely become a factor later in the playoffs.
Dan Dakich Says Cavs’ Lack Of Rim Protection, Perimeter Defense The One Concern Deeper Into PlayoffsApril 17, 2017 4:26 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 15: CJ Miles #0 of the Indiana Pacers shoots, but misses, a fourth quarter game winning shot at the buzzer while playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 15, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 109-108 to take a 1-0 series lead.