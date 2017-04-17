Dennis Manoloff Says “I Don’t Think It’s A Reason To Panic About The Indians, But There Are Some Concerns”

April 17, 2017 3:45 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, MLB

Dennis Manoloff of Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Indians’ 5-7 start and struggles since the opening series of the season, Edwin Encarnacion’s slow start along with Yan Gomes’ lack of production at the plate, where Jason Kipnis fits into the lineup once he returns, Carlos Carrasco’s solid start and the upcoming road trip in Minnesota and Chicago.

