Dennis Manoloff of Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Indians’ 5-7 start and struggles since the opening series of the season, Edwin Encarnacion’s slow start along with Yan Gomes’ lack of production at the plate, where Jason Kipnis fits into the lineup once he returns, Carlos Carrasco’s solid start and the upcoming road trip in Minnesota and Chicago.
Dennis Manoloff Says “I Don’t Think It’s A Reason To Panic About The Indians, But There Are Some Concerns”April 17, 2017 3:45 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 12: Edwin Encarnacion #10 of the Cleveland Indians reacts after striking out against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning at Progressive Field on April 12, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The White Sox defeated the Indians 2-1. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)