J.R. Smith Leaves Game 2 With Left Hamstring Injury

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Another injury has hit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This time, it is guard J.R. Smith who is hurt.

Smith limped to the locker room at halftime of Game 2 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series against the Indiana Pacers Monday night and will not return due to a left hamstring injury.

Smith, who finished with 3 points in 18 minutes while making 1 of 3 shots, came out of the locker room after just under a minute elapsed in the third quarter and sat on the baseline near the Cavs bench.

During the first timeout of the third quarter, Smith appeared frustrated and did not interact with his teammates, opting to stay away from the huddle by himself.