Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In Cleveland

By Mark Horning Environmental groups around the world have made huge advances in setting into motion programs to protect our planet. From suggestions of small lifestyle changes for the general population in their neighborhoods to fighting unscrupulous global companies who practice unwarranted pollution across the globe these groups are at the forefront of the battle to save our planet. Now more than ever we need to support these causes worldwide. April 22, 2017 has been set aside as Earth Day where like minded people gather to learn more about what steps are being taken to protect and what we as single individuals can do to help. Below are a few of the celebrations happening in the Northeast Ohio area.

Earth Fest

Cuyahoga County Fair Grounds

Berea, OH

(216) 281-6468

www.earthdaycoalition.org Cuyahoga County Fair GroundsBerea, OH(216) 281-6468 Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is Ohio’s largest environmental education event as well as the longest running Earth Day celebration in the nation. This year’s theme is “Vibrant Green Space” as over 270 exhibitors will gather in nine exhibit areas. One of the yearly featured events is the award ceremony for the yearly K-12 Art, Poetry and Essay Contest. This year there will be pop-up streetscapes and interactive tree canopies, Midwest Evolve Ride and Drives, biodiesel powered amusement park rides, urban farm animals. petting zoos, sheep dog herding demos, Jungle Bob and his animal friends, pony rides, food trucks, microbrewers and vintners as well as music all day on four local stages. Admission is $8 (ages 12 and up) and $4 ages 2-11. Free admission is available for those riding RTA’s Redline (regular fare) to Brookpark Rapid Station with a free shuttle to the fairgrounds, current Earth Day Coalition members ($35 individual level of $50 family level) and teachers with immediate family (present school ID required).

Earth Day And Birthday Celebration At Mustard Seed Market

3885 W. Market St.

Akron, OH 44333

(330) 666-7333

www.mustardseedmarket.com 3885 W. Market St.Akron, OH 44333(330) 666-7333 Date: April 22, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Since their beginning in 1981, Mustard Seed Market and Café has celebrated Earth Day and the anniversary of their opening on the same day by giving out free tree seedlings (700,000 in all over the past 36 years). The same holds true this year as Mustard Seed partners with the Metroparks as they distribute thousands of white cedar, red maple, white oak and red oak seedlings ready to plant. From noon to 4 p.m. there will be a taste fair and birthday cake. Free live music will be featured at the Montrose (6-9 p.m.) and Highland Heights (8:30-11:30 p.m.) locations.

The Wilderness Center

9877 Alabama Ave. S.W.

Wilmot, Ohio 44689

Earth Day Celebration and 5K Run

(330) 359-5235

www.wildernesscenter.org 9877 Alabama Ave. S.W.Wilmot, Ohio 44689Earth Day Celebration and 5K Run(330) 359-5235 Begun in 1964 as a nature preserve, The Wilderness Center has grown to 3,000 acres of protected land and is used as an educational site for students of all ages and types. On April 22, 2017 The Wilderness Center will host a chip timed 5K run along the Wilderness Walk and Pioneer Path trails. Those who are registered will receive a race event T-shirt and after-race refreshments. There will also be a one mile fun run around Wilderness Lake as well as family nature walks. Other events scheduled for the day include a StoryWalkTM down to the pond as well as Playscape Playdates. There will also be a garlic mustard pull in an attempt to control invasive species. Local nature photographers will have their photos on display at the Nature FotoFest. Lastly, a Learn Bird Songs program will be offered. For details and times go to their website listed above.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Party For The Planet

3900 Wildlife Way

Cleveland, Ohio

(216) 661-6500

www.clevelandmetroparks.com/zoo Party For The Planet3900 Wildlife WayCleveland, Ohio(216) 661-6500 Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The annual Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Party for The Planet takes place on April 22, 2017 beginning at 10 a.m. The entire day will be filled with events and activities throughout the Zoo. Guests of the Zoo can meet Animal Keepers, create Earth Day inspired crafts and even join a dance party. There will also be animal enrichment demonstrations, conservation displays and hands-on educational programs geared towards connecting participants with the natural world around them.