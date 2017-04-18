BREAKING: Facebook Shooter Steve Stephens Found Dead Read More

Jason Lloyd Says Cavs Not Totally Cured, “But Headed In The Right Direction; This Team Needs J.R. Smith”

April 18, 2017 5:42 PM By Keith Britton | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Deron Williams, Iman Shumpert, Indiana Pacers, J.R. Smith, Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving, NBA, NBA Playoffs, Tristan Thompson, Tyronn Lue

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ 2-0 lead over the Pacers heading to Indiana for Game 3, the defensive plan Tyronn Lue has implemented against the Pacers, Paul George’s comments on Lance Stephenson’s emotions, J.R. Smith’s up-and-down season and injury status.

