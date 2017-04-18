Jason Lloyd of The Athletic joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Cavs’ 2-0 lead over the Pacers heading to Indiana for Game 3, the defensive plan Tyronn Lue has implemented against the Pacers, Paul George’s comments on Lance Stephenson’s emotions, J.R. Smith’s up-and-down season and injury status.
Jason Lloyd Says Cavs Not Totally Cured, “But Headed In The Right Direction; This Team Needs J.R. Smith”April 18, 2017 5:42 PM
CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 17: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives around Jeff Teague #44 of the Indiana Pacers during the first half in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 17, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)